Jo Ann Hand Williams, known to those she loved most as Gran, passed away at home with family. She was born on September 11. 1946, in Nassawadox, Virginia, to H.T. Hand and Lottie Evans.

Jo Ann grew up on the Eastern Shore, graduated from Northampton County Schools, and began her career working in a law office for a short time. Her life changed the day she met Johnny Williams, the man who would become the love of her life. Though it wasn’t love at first sight, Johnny’s patience and unwavering devotion eventually won her heart. The two married and settled into the home that would remain JoAnn’s only home for the rest of her life- a place filled with warmth, laughter, unconditional love and always a good meal.

Jo Ann found joy in life’s quiet comforts. She loved feeding her birds, especially the cardinals that reminded her of peace and presence. She adored taking care of her famously temperamental cat, Jack, and spent countless contented hours doing her puzzle books. The simple pleasures brought her happiness and became part of her daily routine.

Other than her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Johnny. Left to remember her are her brother, H.M. Hand of Belle Haven, her daughter Amy Bundick (John) of Exmore, her son, Alan Williams (Susan) of Charlotte, NC and her beloved grandchildren, Isabella Bundick (Joe), Owen Bundick, Maggie Williams, and Lottie Williams. She also leaves behind her cherished great-granddaughter, Nora Beall, who brought immense joy to her later years.

She is remembered with love by her special nephews, Haywood Hand (Kim), Larri Hand (Lisa) and niece, Hope Costanza (Chris) and their children, all of whom held a special place in her heart. She also leaves behind two special childhood friends, Anne and llva.

Per Jo Ann’s wishes, there will be no service. Those who loved her are encouraged to think of her whenever they see a cardinal, her favorite bird.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St.Jude.org by selecting ‘Give in Honor.”

Jo Ann will be deeply missed and forever cherished by all who knew her.

