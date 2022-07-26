James H. “Jimmy” Dennis, 83, of Onley and previously of Saxis, passed away on July 24, 2022 at his residence.

Born on June 8, 1939 in Saxis, he was the son of the late Earl Ray Dennis and Almarine Myrtle Smith Dennis. Jimmy worked for at Holly Farms and then Tyson’s for over 40 years. He loved collecting anything and everything, but by far his favorite collections were trains and Christmas items. He would start decorating his many houses in October, taking his only vacation time to work on his displays. His Christmas decorations on Saxis were an attraction that many enjoyed during the holidays. Jimmy also loved his many animals and he always found room for a stray.

Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Michelle Evans of Onley, Sheila Coulbourne and husband David of Atlantic, and Melissa Cold of Atlantic; grandchildren, Chandler, Mallory and Peyton Drummond, and Collin and Connor Cold.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Earl “Kenny” Dennis.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 28th at 2:00PM from the Saxis United Methodist Church in Saxis with Pastor Bobby Parks officiating. Interment will be private.

In honor of his love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

