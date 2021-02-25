Private funeral services for Mr. Jesse L. Horsey, Sr., of Pocomoke, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Jamar Jackson officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Jesse L. Horsey, Sr.
Private funeral services for Mr. Jesse L. Horsey, Sr., of Pocomoke, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Jamar Jackson officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.