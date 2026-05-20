Jerry Gordan Evans

May 19, 2026
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Obituaries
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Funeral services for Jerry Gordon Evans, of Onley, VA, will be held at Market Street Methodist Church on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend C. Ray Daisey officiating. The family will gather for private interment at the Mount Holly Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry’s memory may be designated to the charity of one’s choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

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May 19, 2026, 9:15 pm
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