Funeral services for Jerome Laguere of Haiti will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at the Word of Life Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 til 9 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, Salisbury, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith  Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.