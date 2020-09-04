Funeral services for Jerome Laguere of Haiti will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at the Word of Life Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 til 9 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
