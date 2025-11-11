Jeff Parks

Jeffrey Scott Parks, 65, of Exmore, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Salisbury, Maryland, in 1960 to Jackie R. Parks and Laverne Huether Parks, Jeffrey was raised in Belle Haven, Virginia. He dedicated 49 years of his life to The Herbert Senn Company, where his strong work ethic and kind spirit earned the respect and friendship of all who knew him.

A devoted member and Deacon of Red Bank Baptist Church, Jeffrey’s faith guided his life and service to others. He also cherished the simple pleasures, especially sharing meals and laughter with friends at the Exmore Diner.

Jeff is survived by his beloved daughters, Anita Clayton (Bruce) and Diane Powers (Tom); and by his adored grandchildren, Chad Clayton, Carly Clayton, and Jackson Powers. He is also survived by his siblings, Timothy Parks (the late Deborah), Anita Russell (Tom), and David Parks. Jeff will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who were blessed to know him.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Red Bank Baptist Church, with Dr. John Robertson officiating. Interment will follow. Friends may join family to share memories and refreshments at the Red Bank Baptist Fellowship hall after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, 20480 Market Street, Onancock, Virginia 23417.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. Doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.