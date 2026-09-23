Jeffery “Bodean” Doughty, 66, husband of Connie Wessells Doughty, his beloved wife of 48 years, passed away Monday, September 21, 2026.

Born to the late Burleigh Scott Doughty and Vonda Kilmon Doughty, Jeff was a lifelong Eastern Shoreman and a familiar face to many through his ownership of Doughty’s Market.

Jeff was a man who loved his family, loved his community, and most of all, loved people. He had a nickname for just about everybody, his family, his friends, and his people. If Jeff gave you a nickname, you knew you had a place in his heart. It was simply his way of showing affection, and those names and the stories behind them will be remembered and repeated for years to come.

Doughty’s Market was more than a business to Jeff. It was a place where he knew people by name, caught up on the latest news, shared a laugh, and made connections that went far beyond a simple trip to the store. Over the years, countless people came through those doors and became part of the extended circle of friends and family that Jeff treasured.

Away from the market, Jeff most enjoyed being with his family. He loved spending time with Connie, his sons and grandchildren, and the many people he considered family along the way. More recently, he discovered a new love of pickleball. He enjoyed getting out on the court, having a little competition, and most importantly, having fun with the people around him.

Jeff will be remembered for his easy way with people, his sense of humor, his familiar nicknames, and the genuine affection he had for those who crossed his path. He was the kind of person who could make an ordinary conversation memorable and make people feel like they belonged.

In addition to his wife, Connie, Jeff is survived by his sons, Jeff Doughty and wife, Kelly, and Jesse Doughty and wife, Anne Kyle; his grandchildren, Suri Byrd Doughty and Sawyer Harrison Doughty; his brother, Scott Doughty and wife, Joan; several nieces and nephews; and the Wessells girls and their husbands, who were a cherished part of his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Burleigh “Byrd” Scott Doughty, and his brother, Gerald Richard “Ricky” Doughty.

Jeff leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a whole lot of people who will miss seeing him, hearing him, and being called by whatever nickname he had given them. His family and friends will carry those stories with them, along with the laughter, love, and special memories that made Jeff who he was.

Pallbearers will be Uppie Parks, Scott Doughty, Joe Lewis, Scott Bono, Sean Fate, and Gordon Marsh.

A funeral service will be Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 2:00 PM, at Doughty Funeral Home, with Reverend Robert Garris officiating. Private interment will follow at Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Bible Church, 24577 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.