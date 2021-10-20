Gloria Jean “Jeannie” Burns, 72, of Parksley, passed away on October 19, 2021 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Born on October 28, 1948 in Hazleton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael Tucker and Helen Martin Hansbury. Jeannie worked as a QA technician for Tyson Foods for over 45 years. She was a huge Elvis and Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed being outside and spending time with her family.

While she enjoyed many things in life, work was a passion for her. She often forewent vacation time and sick leave. Her “Employee of the Month” certificate sums it up well, saying, “Jeannie enjoys working with her fellow team members and helping others. Jeannie is proud to be a Tyson team member; she takes pride in ensuring that all product shipped is wholesome and shipped in a sanitary environment. Jeannie’s words of encouragement are “Take pride in what you do and do your best at all times, no matter what job you are performing. Respect your supervisor and fellow team members. Smile, be happy, and be proud to be a Tyson Team Member.”

Jeannie is survived by two daughters, Laura McClister (Jim) of Atlantic and Trish Abrams (Wayne) of New Church; two sisters, Diane Hewett (Harris) of Saxis and Joanne Wise of Pocomoke; and nieces and nephews, Larry Hewett (Kelly), Chuckie Matthews (Susan) of Milford, OH and Cowanda Matthews of Eugene, OR.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Larry “Puppy” Phillips.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 23rd at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Pastor Danny Shrieves and Pastor Thaddeus Hackett officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8PM at the funeral home.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.