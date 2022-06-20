Jean Mitchell Parks, 72, wife of the late Donnie Bramble Parks and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Thomas Mitchell and the late Dorothy Kilmon Mitchell. She was a cashier for Ace Hardware, member of Faith Baptist Church and member of Order of Eastern Star.

She is survived by three children, Andrew Burleigh Parks of Exmore, Justin Thomas Parks of Nassawadox, VA, and Laura Mae Parks of Virginia; a sister, Sandy Darnell and her husband, Robert, of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren, Katilyn Parks, Bruce Whiteside, Jase Parks, and Jayden Parks; four great grandchildren; a special aunt, Janice Kilmon; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Joshua Whiteside.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:00AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Robert Madron officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, Post Office Box 473, Melfa, VA 23410

Online condolences may be sent to the family

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

