Joan Marie Kean, 77, of Chincoteague Island, passed away on June 20, 2023, at her home on Chincoteague Island, VA. She was born on May 15, 1946, to Raymond and Pauline Agnes (De Ment) Shelkofsky in Washington, DC. Joan is survived by her son; Colin Kean, his wife Colleen Kean, and their daughter Alexandra Kean, all of Atlantic, VA; Son, Brian Kean, his wife Lisa Kean of Newark, DE, and their daughter Lindsay Kean, all of Newark, DE, Sisters; Carol Brockhaus and her husband Ralph of Fort Pierce, FL; Ann Bateman; her husband Winston of Williamsburg, VA; and 5 nieces and their families. Service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions (in lieu of flowers) may be made to the Eastern Shore Historical Society www.shorehistory.org/donate-1 or mail a check (payable to Shore History) to Shore History P.O. Box 179 Onancock, VA 23417 Online condolences can be given at www.salyerfh.com. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Chincoteague Island, VA.
