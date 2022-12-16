Funeral services for Mr. Jason Brown of Sharptown, MD will be held on Sunday at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Overseer Yovanda Brown will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Zion Church Cemetery, Mardela Springs, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.