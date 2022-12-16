Funeral services for Mr. Jason Brown of Sharptown, MD will be held on Sunday at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Overseer Yovanda Brown will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Zion Church Cemetery, Mardela Springs, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Reverend Robert Lee Nock of Parksley
March 10, 2022
Sonny Linton Jr. of Parksley
August 26, 2020
Walter Colona Jr. of Accomac
March 25, 2022
Sandra Ames of Exmore
December 14, 2022
Local Conditions
December 16, 2022, 11:00 am
Mostly sunny
45°F
45°F
13 mph
real feel: 38°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 80%
wind speed: 13 mph WNW
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:11 am
sunset: 4:46 pm
2 hours ago
All Shore teams fall on the road in Thursday night basketball - Shore Daily NewsGirls Basketball The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play St Peter & Paul from Easton, Maryland on Thursday night. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 58 [...]