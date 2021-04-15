A private funeral service for Jasmine Dashiell of Salisbury, MD will be held on Monday April 19th at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
