Private funeral services for Ms. Janice Goodwine Mason of Millsboro, DE, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper  & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.

