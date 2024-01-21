Janet Lee Pruitt

January 21, 2024
Obituaries
A service to celebrate the life of Janet Lee Pruitt, of Tangier, will be held at the Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Thursday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Charles W. Parks III and Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Family and friends will gather for a time of sharing one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Janet’s memory may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA, 23440 or Tangier Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock, VA and Parksley, VA.

