Jane Parks Sawyer, 91, of Accomac, wife of the late William Donald Sawyer, Sr., passed away on March 21, 2023 in Onancock, VA.

Born on August 28, 1931 in Parksley, she was the daughter of the late Russell S. Parks and Leone Barnes Parks. Jane was a dedicated member of Zion Baptist Church, where she service in many capacities over the years. Her true pride and joy was her family.

Jane is survived by two sons, Russell Parks Sawyer and William Donald Sawyer, Jr.; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 am from the Edgehill Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.