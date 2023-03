MORNING GOLD: No doubt you have either heard me share this on the morning show or it has crossed your path from another source as it has been around since it was written be Erma Bombeck in 1979.“If I had my life to live over...Someone asked me the other day if I had my life to live over would I change anything. My answer was no, but then I thought about it and changed my mind.If I had my life to live over again I would have talked less and listened more.Instead of wishing away nine months of pregnancy and complaining about the shadow over my feet, I'd have cherished every minute of it and realized that the wonderment growing inside me was to be my only chance in life to assist God in a miracle.I would never have insisted the car windows be rolled up on a summer day because my hair had just been teased and sprayed.I would have invited friends over to dinner even if the carpet was stained and the sofa faded.I would have eaten popcorn in the "good" living room and worried less about the dirt when you lit the fireplace.I would have taken the time to listen to my grandfather ramble about his youth.I would have burnt the pink candle that was sculptured like a rose before it melted while being stored.I would have sat cross-legged on the lawn with my children and never worried about grass stains.I would have cried and laughed less while watching television ... and more while watching real life.I would have shared more of the responsibility carried by my husband which I took for granted.I would have eaten less cottage cheese and more ice cream.I would have gone to bed when I was sick, instead of pretending the Earth would go into a holding pattern if I weren't there for a day.I would never have bought ANYTHING just because it was practical/wouldn't show soil/ guaranteed to last a lifetime.When my child kissed me impetuously, I would never have said, "Later. Now, go get washed up for dinner."There would have been more I love yous ... more I'm sorrys ... more I'm listenings ... but mostly, given another shot at life, I would seize every minute of it ... look at it and really see it ... try it on ... live it ... exhaust it ... and never give that minute back until there was nothing left of it.”The good news is that we have the opportunity to begin doing things differently right now! I backed up the gold though with For King And Country's song Fix My Eyes... Hit rewindClick deleteStand face to face with the younger meAll of the mistakesAll of the heartbreakHere's what I'd do differently... I'd love like I'm not scaredGive when it's not fairLive life for anotherTake time for a brotherFight for the weak onesSpeak out for freedomFind faith in the battleStand tall but above it allFix my eyes on you, oh-oh, oh-oh, on you... I learned the lines and talked the talk(Everybody knows that, everybody knows that)But the road less traveled is hard to walk(Everybody knows that, everybody knows)It takes a soldierWho knows his ordersTo walk the walk I'm supposed to walk... And love like I'm not scaredGive when it's not fairLive life for anotherTake time for a brotherFight for the weak onesSpeak out for freedomFind faith in the battleStand tall but above it allFix my eyes on you, oh-oh, oh-oh, on you... The things of Earth are dimmingIn the light of Your glory and graceI'll set my sights upon HeavenI'm fixing my eyes on you,I'm fixing my eyes on you,I'm fixing my eyes... Love like I'm not scaredGive when it's not fairLive life for anotherTake time for a brotherFight for the weak onesSpeak out for freedomFind faith in the battleStand tall but above it allFix my eyes on you, oh-oh, oh-oh, on you... I fix my eyes on you, on youI fix my eyes on you, on you