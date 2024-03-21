Please join family, many friends, and the Town of Cape Charles for a Celebration of the Life of Jane Grigsby McKinley of Cape Charles on Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 2:00-3:00 PM at Cape Charles Central Park Gazebo, Plum Street & Monroe Avenue.

A Short Service and Dedications will be held from 3:30-5:30 at St. Charles Catholic Church Hall, 550 Tazewell Avenue.

Continuation of Jane’s Celebration of Life

PLEASE BRING FINGER FOOD PASS

Please bring your memories of Jane to share

Wine and soft drinks will be served

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CBES (Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore) or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

For questions or more information, please contact Nicki Tiffany at 585-313-7582 or [email protected].