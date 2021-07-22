Funeral service for JAMES TOY will be conducted from the JOHN O MORRIS FUNERAL CHAPEL, NASSWADOX, Virginia Saturday, JULY 24, 2021 at 11:00AM. VIRTUAL Service will be available at the website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org
1 hour ago
