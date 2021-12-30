James Thomas Marshall, Sr., 60, a resident of Birdsnest, VA, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Cheriton, VA, he was the son of the late Zack Marshall and the late Barbara Ann Belote Marshall. James was a Jack of all Trades.

He is survived by his loving companion, Barbara Moore, of Birdsnest; two children, Joseph Marshall of California, and Etta Brady and her husband, Justin, of Cape Charles, VA; a grandson, J.J. Brady, Jr.; two brothers, Raymond Marshall and his wife, Bonnie, of Cheriton, and Robert Marshall and his wife, Debbie, of Machipongo, VA; four sisters, Betty Downing and her husband, Marty, of Birdsnest, Irene Collins of Nassawadox, VA, Brenda Leontieff and her husband, Peter, of Capeville, VA, and Jo Ann Lewis and her husband, Vance, of Cheriton; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; Sean Summers whom he loved like a son; and his two best friends, Pat Wise and Elisha Killian. He was predeceased by a son, J.T. Marshall, JR; two brothers, Wayne Marshall and Ricky Marshall; and a sister, Bonny Sue Selby.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Friday, December 31, 2021, at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating.

