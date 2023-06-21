Funeral services for James Sheppard of Salisbury, Md., will be held Thursday at 11 AM at United Faith Churches of Deliverance, Jersey Road, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.