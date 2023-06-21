Funeral services for James Sheppard of Salisbury, Md., will be held Thursday at 11 AM at United Faith Churches of Deliverance, Jersey Road, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
47 minutes ago
