Funeral services for James Peters of Salisbury, MD., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
3 hours ago
