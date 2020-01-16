Funeral services for Mr. James M. Teague, also known as “Boo” of Salisbury, MD, formerly of the Shore,

will be conducted on Sunday at 1PM from Snead’s U. M. Church, Keller, with Rev. James Nock officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 6-8 PM at the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co, Accomac and on Sunday at the church from noon until time of the service.