James Lescallette, 58, passed away February 24, 2022. James was born in Nassawadox, VA, to Robert & Janice Lescallette. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39yrs, Sandra Lescallette; Daughter, Celeste (Michael) Driskell; Son, Andrew (Jada) Lescallette; Brother, Ronnie (Tonya) Lescallette; Grandchildren, Christopher Driskell and Joshua Driskell; Uncle, Frank (Grace) Lescallette; and Great Aunt, Sylvia Bradley.

James was a passionate and accomplished welder in Hampton Roads, with a 35+yr career serving our military vessels, coast guard, commercial maritime and many more. Daddy enjoyed sharing his knowledge and passion about the welding profession to anyone that wanted to learn. One of his many proudest moments was his position at ATI. Where he was able to lead and teach future welders, an opportunity that he took with great enthusiasm and considered all his students and facility like family. He was also a devoted and loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend for all that had the privilege. He was known to many as JimBo, Jimmy, Daddy, PawPaw and Les. Always willing to help someone in need, would give the shirt off his back, a jack of all trades able to build, fix and repair anything for anyone, and when asked would not hesitate to help. He also enjoyed volunteering in the community for his grandkids sporting teams as a football coach, a dedicated grandparent, helping with games, meals, and anything needed. He should be remembered for his larger than life personality, kind heart, affection and love for family and friends. He took great pride in his family, friends, and work. He was a loud and bright light; that shined bright to all people who had the privilege of meeting him.

The family is inviting friends to pay respects Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 6-7:30pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. The family will invite friends for continued fellowship following the service in the Reception Center at the funeral home. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave condolences to the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Local arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.