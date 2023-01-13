James Humphrey Kellam, 87, husband of Diona Agathoin Kellam and a resident of Hampton, VA, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. A native of Belle Haven, VA, he was the son of the late Lynwood Kellam and the late Willye Hyslop Humphrey Kellam. He was a retired Technical Sergeant for the United States Air Force and a retired United States Postal Service Employee with 22 years of service.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by four children, Denise Barrett and her husband, Shawn, of New York, Tony Kellam and his wife, Andrea, of Michigan, Barry Kellam and his wife, Donna, of Virginia, and Chris Kellam and his wife, Michelle, of Virginia; a sister, Laura Vandegrift of Virginia; a brother, Jack Kellam and his wife, Ann, of Virginia; seven grandchildren, Samantha Harding (Jonathan), Rachel Kellam (Ethan), Maria Kellam, Mark Kellam, Rebecca Kellam, Caleb Kellam, and Brittany Kellam; and three great grandchildren, Gwendolyn Harding, James Harding, and Emery Armistead. He was predeceased by a sister, Doris Huether.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend David Bryan officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 224, Jamesville, VA 23398.

