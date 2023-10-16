Funeral services for James Burns McDaniel, of Parksley, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 11, with Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Williams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Parksley, VA 23421, to assist the family with funeral expenses.

