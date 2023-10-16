James Burns McDaniel of Parksley

October 16, 2023
 |
Obituaries
James McDaniel

Funeral services for James Burns McDaniel, of Parksley, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 11, with Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Williams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Parksley, VA 23421, to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

