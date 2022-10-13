Funeral services for Mr. James Brown of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Family Worship Center, West Road, Salisbury, MD. a public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Weston will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.