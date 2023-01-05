Funeral services for Mr. James Brown, Sr. will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Mt. Sinai Gospel Tabernacle, Fairview, VA. Family and friends may call at the Church from 5 to 7 Friday evening. Arrangements by the Cornish Funeral Home.
