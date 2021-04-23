James Bridges, 58, husband of the late Virginia “Ginger” Louise Hammock Bridges, of Bloxom, passed away on April 20, 2021 at his Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock.

Born on May 9, 1962 in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Robert Dell Bridges, Sr. and Mary Jo Marley Bridges. James was a master carpenter and loved reading and country and western. He also enjoyed nature, often sitting by the tree on Big Road and near the water.

James is survived by a daughter, Gina Hopwood of TX; his mother-in-law, Doris Jeane “Granny”; eight siblings, William Joseph Bridges (Judy) of Federal Way, WA, Della Ipock (Preston) of Chesapeake, VA, Robert Bridges, Jr. (Debbie) of Franktown, Patricia Blouin of Keene, NH, Margaret Hallam (Bernard) of Graysville, PA, Rebecca Barnes (Michael) of Onancock, Michael Bridges (Faith) of Bloxom, and Sarah Roache (Durbin) of Dingley’s Mill; and his beloved dog Beau.

Other than his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Francis Bridges and a sister, Mary Kathleen Chapman.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.