Funeral services for James Barayasarra of Easton, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at St. Peter and Paul Church, Easton, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Mountain Home, Md. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton, Md.
