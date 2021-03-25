James Allen Powell, 71, a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at his residence. A native of Quinby, VA, he was the son of the late John T. Powell, Sr. and the late Anna Farren Powell. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired Home Builder.

He is survived by two children, Angela P. Killian and her husband, Freddie, of Portsmouth, VA, and Jason Allen Powell of Belle Haven; three brothers, John T. Powell, Jr. and his wife, Dora, of Mexico, Gary Powell and his wife, Chong, of Las Vegas, NV, and Randell Powell and his wife, Charlotte, of Wachapreague, VA; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Sharon P. Mapp.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 1:00PM at Quinby Cemetery with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Light House Ministries, Inc.,18309 North Street, Keller, Virginia 23401.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

