Funeral services for Jakhel Parsons, of Bel-Air, Md., will be held Saturday 11 am at the Family Worship Center, West Road, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.