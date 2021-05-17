Funeral services for Jakhel Parsons, of Bel-Air, Md., will be held Saturday  11 am at the Family Worship Center, West Road, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held  Friday from 6 until  8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center,  Salisbury, Md.  Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.