A private funeral service for Mrs. Jacqueline Johnson of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Wednesday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
