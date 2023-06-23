Funeral services for Jackie Smiley of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Rosetta Maxine Sutton formerly of Hacks Neck
September 16, 2019
Mrs. Ruth Walker
April 1, 2020
Mary L. Howell of Suffolk
March 27, 2020
Barbara Williams
June 1, 2023
Local Conditions
June 23, 2023, 1:00 pm
Mostly cloudy
78°F
78°F
9 mph
real feel: 86°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 89%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:42 am
sunset: 8:28 pm
3 hours ago
We are so incredibly honored to receive the “Small business person” of the year award from the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. Thank you so much to Charlie Russell for the recognition and heart felt speech. ... See MoreSee Less