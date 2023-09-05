Jack Allen Cranford of Melfa

Jack Allen Cranford, 83, husband of Deborah B. Cranford and a resident of Melfa, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Nassawadox Rehabilitation and Nursing, Nassawadox, VA. A native of San Francisco, CA he was the son of the late Allen Leland Cranford and the late Thelma Skaug Cranford. Jack studied Ecology at the University of Utah and Physiology at San Francisco State University. He was the Biology Department Associate Head at Virginia Tech retiring as an Associate Professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences. A United States Air Force Veteran, Jack was also a Coxswain in the United States Coast Guard and had served as Commander of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, William “Taft” Durr, II, Johnathan “Matthew” Durr and Ashley Claire Rodeheaver; five grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Friday, September 8, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home. Military Honors with Bagpipes will be held at 5:30 PM.

