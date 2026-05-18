Jacob Alfred “J. A.” Beasley, 73, of Onancock, VA, passed away Friday, May 15, 2026, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. Born July 22, 1952, in Nassawadox, VA, and raised in Onley, VA, he was the son of the late Jacob Alfred “Jake” Beasley and Gladys Estelle Chandler Beasley.

J. A. graduated from Onancock High School and continued his education at Eastern Shore Community College, where he studied business. He later worked for many years with the Virginia Department of Transportation and was especially known for the precision and pride he took in maintaining the roadways along the Eastern Shore.

Raised in a Christian home, J. A. remained close to the Lord throughout his life. He grew up attending worship with his family at Onley Baptist Church, where he was baptized and faithfully attended Sunday school. J. A. was known for his gentle spirit and warm smile, and you’d never hear him speak a harsh word about anyone. He deeply loved his family and friends, all of whom will greatly miss his kind presence and caring heart.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Margaret Ann Landon and her husband, Stan, of Onley; nephews, Wes Landon and his wife, Laurie, and Steve Landon and his wife, Nicole; nieces, Cindy Taylor and her husband, Gordy, and Brenda Beasley; great-nieces and nephews, Darryn Landon, who was a devoted caregiver to J. A. over the last five years, Makenna and Ryan Landon, and Michael and Amanda Taylor; and his dear friends, Joan and E.T. Dize and Brad Mowbray. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Beasley and his wife, Eleanor, and their son, Michael Kenneth Beasley.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Russell Fail officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Holly Cemetery.

Contributions in Jay’s memory may be made to Broadway Baptist Church, 15341 Broadway Road, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.