Funeral services for  Mr. Isaiah D. Townsend of Horntown, also known as “Zai”, will be conducted  on Saturday at 3PM from Arcadia Middle School, Oak Hall, with Bishop Craig Collins officiating.
Interment will be  in the Tabernacle Baptist Cemetery, Horntown. Family and friends may call on Friday from 6-8 PM at the Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac and on Saturday at the school from 2PM until time of the service.

