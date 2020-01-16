Funeral services for Mr. Isaiah D. Townsend of Horntown, also known as “Zai”, will be conducted on Saturday at 3PM from Arcadia Middle School, Oak Hall, with Bishop Craig Collins officiating.

Interment will be in the Tabernacle Baptist Cemetery, Horntown. Family and friends may call on Friday from 6-8 PM at the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac and on Saturday at the school from 2PM until time of the service.