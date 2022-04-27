Funeral services for Isaac Emory of Willingboro, New Jersey, will be held Thursday at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Ellendale, Delaware. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.
