Funeral services for Mr. Irving Austin of Horntown, VA will be held on Sunday at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, VA. A public viewing will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home, Pastor Lisa Johnson will be officiating. Interment will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, Horntown, VA. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, VA.
