Iris Marie Pierce, 78, of Amelia, VA and formerly of Parksley, wife of James Pierce, passed away on January 11, 2020 at her residence.

Born on October 5, 1941 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late John Stanley, Sr. and Elizabeth Burton Stanley. She worked at her family’s business, Red and White stores, and was a homemaker. Above all, Iris loved her family and spending time with them.

Other than her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Michele Mckinney of Chesterfield, VA; two grandsons, Caleb Mckinney and Ethan Mckinney; two great-grandchildren, Brantley Cole Mckinney and Leo Paul Mckinney; a sister, Pat Baumann; nieces and nephews, Lee Mulligan, John Jennestreet and Robbie, Dawn Jennestreet, Stacy Robbins and Chris, John Stanley, III, Danny Tweedy and Susie, Mike Johnson, Terry Johnson and Ellen, Holly Pate and Tony, Larry Holmes and Michele, and Monty Holmes; and many great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 2:00 PM at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with officiating. Interment will follow in the John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 PM at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

