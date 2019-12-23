Graveside services for Ms. Irene M. Crippen, of Withams,  will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM
from Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo. Family and friends may call on Friday
from 6-8 at the Cooper &amp; Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Arrangements by the Cooper
&  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

