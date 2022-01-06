Funeral services for Mrs. Irene Johnson of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
6 hours ago
