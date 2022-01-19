Funeral services for Mrs. Inez Taylor of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM a New Macedonia Baptist Church, Young Street, Pocomoke, MD. A public viewing will be held on Thursday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Pastor Jermaine Scott will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Macedonia Memorial Park Cemetery, Westover, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
