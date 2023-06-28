Inda Winslow Birch, 81, wife of the late Marvin Birch, Jr. and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation, Parksley, VA. A native of Cape Charles, she was the daughter of the late James B. Winslow and the late Jessie Wilson Bennett Winslow.

She is survived by an adopted daughter, Tara Birch Parkerson of Birdsnest, VA; one granddaughter, Christa Lynn Brady of Oyster, VA; two grandsons, Charles James Brady of Richmond, VA and Billy James Brady of Massachusetts: and numerous great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Connie Lynn Brady Walter; a son, Billy James Brady, Sr.; and a grandson, Joshua Walter.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 2:00PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Pastor Debbie officiating. Flowers will be accepted.

