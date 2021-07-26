Funeral services for Ida Virginia Jones of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
