A private family viewing for Ida Mae Long of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday from 5 until 6 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Serices are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Mr. Lynwood Butler
October 13, 2018
Jereome WigFall
October 15, 2019
Mr. Dewitt White, Jr.
October 18, 2017
Christine Dise formerly of Parksley
September 19, 2019
Local Conditions
June 5, 2020, 11:13 am
Mostly cloudy
83°F
83°F
16 mph
real feel: 88°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 16 mph SW
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:42 am
sunset: 8:21 pm
2 hours ago
Nandua High School 2020 GraduationListen to the full audio of the 2020 Nandua High School Graduation, recorded on Thursday, June 4.