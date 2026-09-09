Mrs. Ida “Faye” Foster, 87, of Parksley, VA, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 5, 2026. Born June 19, 1939, in Saxis, VA, she was the daughter of the late Weston James Evans and Nellie Elizabeth Taylor Evans.

Throughout her life, Faye’s greatest priorities were her faith and her family. She was the kind of mother and grandmother every child should have – loving, devoted, dependable, and always there. Her life was deeply intertwined with that of her beloved husband, Charles Donald “Don” Foster, whom she met in Pocomoke City, MD, in the spring of 1956. After a short courtship, Faye and Don knew they had found their forever and were married on August 12, 1956. Together, they began a 68-year love story that would carry them through a lifetime of faith, family, service, travel, and countless cherished memories.

Their early years together were spent in Faye’s hometown of Saxis, VA, where they raised their children and became active in Saxis United Methodist Church. Their faith was central to their family and their lives together. Don served as a Sunday school teacher and youth leader, and Faye helped plan and organize youth trips and activities. In 1976, they settled in Parksley and joined Grace United Methodist Church, where Faye lent her talents to fundraisers and church events, particularly enjoying the annual Christmas in July celebration. Their faith was not simply something they professed; it was something they lived, shared, and passed on to those around them.

Faye was the kind of woman who made a house a home. She kept an immaculate home, beautifully and thoughtfully decorated, and took great pride in creating a welcoming place for her family. She was always the first to volunteer for a school event – although, truth be told, her children usually volunteered her first – she did so with genuine delight. Faye was also a talented seamstress. She lovingly made clothes for her children as they were growing up, and her homemade Halloween costumes were unrivaled. She enjoyed quilting and made dozens over the years, each one reflecting the patience, creativity, and care she brought to so many things in her life. She also enjoyed bowling and could play a mean round, spending many years in a bowling league with Don.

But perhaps Faye’s greatest gift was simply showing up for the people she loved. She never missed an opportunity to be there for her grandchildren. No matter how far they had to travel, she and Don attended sporting events, Grandparents’ Day, graduations, and countless other milestones. Nearly every year, they delighted their grandchildren with a surprise Spring Break trip, creating memories that would last a lifetime. Faye and Don continued to “show up” for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren for as long as their health allowed. Their presence was a constant reminder to their family of how deeply they were loved.

Faye was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Charles Donald “Don” Foster, and her brother, Arnold Evans. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Faith Foster Sturgis and her husband, Sonny, of Hacksneck, VA, and Charles Donald “Chuck” Foster, Jr. and his wife, Page, of Crisfield, MD; grandchildren, Whitney Elizabeth Phillips (Brooks), James “Weston” Foster (Marie), Tinsley Evans Foster, Michelle Sturgis Williams (Burley), Calvin “Lee” Sturgis III (Lori); great-grandchildren, Talin and Leila Phillips, Logan and Cooper Sturgis, and Ryan Williams; sister-in-law, Maria Evans; nieces, Joy Bardinelli and Sandee Whyte; and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Bill McClung officiating. The family will gather for private interment at the Parksley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Faye’s memory may be made to Grace UMC, P.O. Box 156, Parksley, VA 23421.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.