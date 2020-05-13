Ida Ellen Culver Costin, 82, wife of the late Robert Carey Costin and a resident of Capeville, VA, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Capeville, she was the daughter of the late Levin Thomas Culver and the late Elizabeth Shockley Culver. She was a member of Capeville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Robin Costin Heath and her husband, Klaus, of Cedar Grove, VA; a sister, Dorotha C. Wilson and her husband, Tom, of North Chesterfield, VA; two grandchildren, Robert Thomas LaBrenz and his wife, Krystal, and Jenny Huether and her husband, Buddy; and seven great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, May 15, 2020, at 3:00 PM, at Capeville Masonic Cemetery with Reverends Linda Lowe and Russell Goodrich officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Capeville United Methodist Church, c/o H.H. Scott, 4301 Townsend Drive, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

