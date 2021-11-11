Funeral services for Howard James of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, (Bowling Hill) Princess Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
