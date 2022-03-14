Hiawatha Wyatt, Jr., 93, husband of Jane Oliver Wyatt and a resident of Wilsonia Neck, VA, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Wilsonia Neck, he was the son of the late Hiawatha Wyatt, Sr. and the late Daisy Hickman Wyatt. He was a retired Restoration Contractor and member of Johnson’s United Methodist Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by seven children, Kathleen Kaye Young of Grand Blanc, MI, Ellen Sue Powell of Cheriton, VA, Edward Michael Wyatt of Wilsonia Neck, Hiawatha Wyatt III of Nassawadox, VA, Michael Drummond of Painter, VA, Kelly D. McKnight and her husband, Joe, of Water View, VA, and Susan Turner and her husband, Brad, of Federalsburg, MD; fourteen grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 2:00PM at Johnson’s United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Joe McKnight officiating. Flowers will be accepted.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.