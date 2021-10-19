A service to celebrate the life of Hettie Dolores Bowden, of Tangier, will be held at the Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Friday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Charles W. Parks III and Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the New Testament Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church on Thursday evening from 6 until 8.

Flowers will be accepted, or contributions in Hettie’s memory may be made to Swain Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.