Herman Watson Parks, 81, of Parksley, passed away on January 18, 2021 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley.

Born on February 27, 1939 in Mutton Hunk, he was the son of the late Herbert H. Parks and Lee Hickman Parks. Herman worked in construction, did electrical work and painting. He liked working on cars with his son Wayne when he was younger, especially stock cars, which he raced at A&N Speedway in Tasley. He loved flowers and working in the yard. He especially enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales with Linda, until he was not able to go anymore. He and his daughter, Jo Lynn, loved bargains and would have yard sales often.

Herman is survived by a son, Harold Wayne Parks and wife, Sandra, of Parksley; three grandchildren, Shaun Parks (Jennifer), Kristen Parks Mosley (Amir) and Lauren Parks; great-granddaughters, Charlotte, Alexandra, and Lovely; a sister-in-law, Louella Parks Fox; nephews, John Grayson Parks (Janet), Irvin Lee Dix, Sr. (Betty); a niece, Debbie Evans; and longtime companion, Linda K. Taylor and her children, Jennifer Edwards (Scott), Kathleen Baker and Susanne Taylor.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna McAllister Parks; daughter, Jo Lynn Parks; step-father, King Smith; brothers and sisters, Herbert “Junior” Parks, Helen Parks Dix, Elizabeth Parks, Benjamin “Ben” Parks, Joseph “Joe” Parks, and his twin brother, Clyde Parks; half-sisters, Bernice Hendricks and Winnie Clayton; great-granddaughter, Dahlia Hirmina Mosley; and nephews, Billy Dix and Danny Parks.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday January 21, 2021 at 2:00PM from the graveside of the Parksley Cemetery in Parksley with Pastor William Sloan officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

